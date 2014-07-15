"We've all got our faults..."

[pointing to a map of California]
Tim Draper: Everything west of this line is the richest, most expensive real estate in the world: Northern California, Silicon Valley, West California. Everything on this side of the line is just hundreds and hundreds of miles of worthless desert land, which just so happens to be disowned by...
[WHACK!]
Roger Salazar: Uhhh... Tim Draper, the Riskmaster.
Tim Draper: Now, call me foolish, call me irresponsible, but it occurs to me that a multimillion-dollar ballot measure planted at just the proper point would, uh...
Democrats: Would split California into six different states. Millions of innocent voters would be politically neutered. West coast politics as we know it would...
[Roger overlays map with new map]
Lex Luthor: Casa del Tim. Draperville. Marina del Tim.
Rogersburg... Rogersburg?
Roger Salazar: Mr Case, he's got his own district.
Tim Draper: Rogersburg?
Roger Salazar: It's a little bitty district...
Tim Draper: ROGERSBURG?!?!
Roger Salazar: Okay, I'll just wipe it off, that's all. Just a little district...
5 comments:
Oh, thank goodness someone besides me sees that every time some hipster news feed shows that map!
Still, if someone's going to insist on taking inspiration for harebrained schemes from a superhero movie, I think that's the one to work from...
If they really do this, they'll have to consolidate some of the other states (easier than issuing new flags with the new number of stars). But hey, do we really need two Carolinas?
And, just like that, I realize Lex Luthor was the good guy all along! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqD0pqDOAtk
Crisis on Infinite Californias!
I live in Atlanta. Just take a look at a map of Fulton County to see good ol' gerrymandering in action.
Post a Comment